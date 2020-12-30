Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with his epic monologue in 2011’s Pyar Ka Punchnama. The actor became a superstar after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. We know him for doing hit films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. But at the beginning of his career, he has done some fantastic movies like Akaash Vani and Silvat which are lesser-known as compared to his most recent work.

Kartik played the character of Anwar in the 2016 short film Silvat. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Silvat is set in the nineties when over a million men from lower-middle-class families moved to gulf countries to earn a living. The film features the journey of Noor (Meher Mistry) whose husband goes abroad for a job in the first week of their marriage and she is left with an endless wait. Her life changes when she ends up falling in love with a younger man, a tailor named Anwar (Kartik Aaryan) despite her efforts.

Silvat is a story of desires which leave us with nothing but guilt. Noor desires to feel love and craves to be touched but the societal boundaries don’t allow her to hear the voice screaming inside her heart. Noor is lonely and Meher’s fabulous acting allows us to feel her inner sighs. On the other hand, Anwar is a young rebellious man who wants her. It is by far Kartik Aaryan’s one of the best performances.

Tanuja has used Noor’s bed sheet as a metaphor of her “character” and every time Anwar sits on it, there is a “Silvat,” a wrinkle. We see Noor trying really hard to clear all wrinkles from her bed sheet multiple times after Anwar leaves. The way she cleans the tea mug in which he had drank says a lot about her loneliness. Meher has purely expressed how hard it is for Noor to spend the whole day alone. In the end, when Noor decides to end things with Anwar, as a reflex, we see Kartik Aaryan furiously destroying her bedsheet, leaving all of us in painful silence.

The music of the film is heart slitting. There is a scene in the film where Noor recites Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s “Mujhse pehli si Mohabbat mere Mehboob na maang,” and Anwar listens to it with complete devotion. Words aren’t enough to describe the sea of emotions that both characters are going through.

In short, Silvat is one of those films which stays with you for a long time. Meher Mistry and Kartik Aaryan have done one of the most convincing performances of their careers. We recommend the movie and you can watch it on Zee 5. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

