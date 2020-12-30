Kailash Kher Mourns AR Rahman’s Mother’s Demise: “She Has Become One With God Now”

Singer Kailash Kher on Tuesday, mourned the demise of renowned music composer AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum, calling her kindness personified.

The singer took to his verified Twitter account to share his memories of staying at Rahman’s place for a music recording about 15 to 16 years ago, and the care given by the composer’s late mother.

“Fifteen to 16 years ago I was fortunate enough to do a tour with AR Rahman sahab and stay at his place for music recording. At that time Amma Kareema Begum used to take care of me as if I’m her son. She has become one with God now, I’m praying for her departed soul #kindnesspersonified prayers,” Kher tweeted in Hindi.

Other singers and musicians, too, have expressed condolences for Rahman and his family since Monday, when Rahman shared the news.

“@arrahman ji. Deeply saddened by your irreparable loss. I share in your grief and may her gentle soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences,” tweeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“Heartfelt condolences my dear brother! Losing a parent is the toughest moment in one’s life. No words can reduce the pain. I know what you must be feeling…May Allah SWT bless your dear Mother in Jannat-Ul-Firdaus…” shared singer Adnan Sami.

“Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus,” wrote composer Salim Merchant.

