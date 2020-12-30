Anushka Sharma who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli just shared an eight-month pregnant picture of herself on Instagram and it has taken the internet by storm. The Zero actress looks nothing short of a heaven-sent angel blessing our Instagram feeds.

Anushka can be seen wearing an off-white ensemble that consists of a pyjama trouser, bra and long coat and has accessorised the look with a statement necklace.

The 32-year-old wore everything designed by none other than Sabyasachi and looked gorgeous in the same. In a conversation with Vogue, Anushka Sharma spoke about her cravings, paparazzi culture and how Virat Kohli has been a constant support system throughout her pregnancy.

Talking about her first trimester, Anushka said, “Smells would revolt me, I couldn’t go near the kitchen. I swear, I could smell people’s skin. I thought it was never going to end.” She continued, “I didn’t think I could feel so tired. I am an active person and it was startling, but even when you’re in pain, or uncomfortable, you are still thinking: have I eaten at the right time? Is the baby okay?”

Sharma also spoke about her morning sickness and nauseousness in the first trimester and shared an incident while she was promoting Bulbbul during a Zoom interview and said, “I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known.”

The Zero actress then spoke about her craving and said, “I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months. So when it ended I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn’t last long either. So no real cravings.”

Anushka Sharma also spoke about how she would want to raise her kid in privacy and not engage the kid in social media. “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

Talking about keeping her pregnancy under wraps, Sharma said, “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

