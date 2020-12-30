If you are a Bollywood buff and don’t know about lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, then you must be living in a different world. Yes, it’s now amongst the most-talked-about subjects of the country and any update regarding the pair is a piece of breaking news in itself. Now, what we hear could turn out to be the biggest surprise of the year.

Recently, Ranbir was heard saying that if not pandemic, he would have married Alia. After this huge statement, several fake reports and wedding cards started doing rounds on social media. But guess what, the couple might just end up getting engaged in reality. Yes, you read that right!

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took off to Jaipur along with Neetu Kapoor. Soon after, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too took off for the city. Even Ayan Mukerji who is amongst the closest friends of Ranbir was spotted at the airport. Some reports state that it’s all happening for a shoot of Brahmastra or it could be for New Year celebrations. But insiders have to say otherwise.

It’s learnt that Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, v Aadar Jain are also in Ranthambore. Also, Karan Johar will be arriving soon in the Pink City. It’s said that the couple is all set to get engaged today and we wish it’s for real!

“They are all staying together at the Aman Hotel in Ranthambore. At first, we all thought it’s a vacation to bring in New Year, but with full attendance of RK and Alia’s close pals, we are forced to think if they are getting engaged today. We heard from someone that a closed engagement ceremony might take place in the hotel today,” a source close to Bollywood Hungama quoted.

Well, we really don’t know what’s happening in reality, but with all these people gathering at the same place leaves space for doubt!

