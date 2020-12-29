Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most accomplished directors of India. He has given us gems like Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey and Haider. Now we have learnt that his son Aasmaan too is gearing up to make his feature directorial debut.

Asmaan was studying filmmaking at the New York Film Academy and graduated last year. He has assisted his celebrity father on films like the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey, Priyanka Chopra’s 7 Khoon Maaf and Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola that featured Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan.

As per a source close to the development, Aasmaan’s first feature film will be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame filmmaker Luv Ranjan. “It is a thriller and Aasmaan has already begun pre-production on it. The film is presently in the casting stage and should go on the floors in the first half of 2021,” adds the source.

Both Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Rajan have loved Aasmaan’s script and approved of it. Last year, the Rangoon director had shared a picture from his son’s graduation ceremony. Also present on the occasion was the debutant’s singer-mother Rekha Bhardwaj and Aasmaan’s close friend Aalaap. Check out the post below.

Aasmaan my son graduated with honours. Meet Rekha and my god son Aalaap pic.twitter.com/2lKAdHJb5t — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) May 17, 2019

After his graduation ceremony Aasmaan had written on social media, “College is over, but the learning will never stop. Grateful to my parents for giving me this opportunity, to my brother for supporting me, and to all the friends I made here for being the best peers I could have asked for.”

While speaking to The Asian Age earlier, Rekha had confirmed that they will launch Aasmaan as a director. She had further added that besides direction, her son also composes music and makes Vishal Bhardwaj listen to each of them. She states that Aasmaan has inherited all his parents’ qualities. However, clarifies that whenever her son writes something, they don’t shower him with appreciation but instead motivate him to make it better.

Describing himself as a filmmaker, writer, musician and an amateur Golfer on his Instagram bio, Aasmaan is also the Managing Director at Vishal Bhardwaj Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Music.

