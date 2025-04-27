Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are among the most influential and admired couples in the film industry, often setting relationship goals with their charm and grace. Given their shared careers in showbiz, they are no strangers to the highs and lows of success and failure. In an industry where insecurities can easily surface, especially when one partner enjoys a box office hit while the other faces a setback, ego clashes are not uncommon. Saif once opened up about handling such situations, particularly when he experiences failure while Kareena rides a wave of success. Keep scrolling for more.

They were both in serious relationships before choosing to spend their lives together. Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of Tashan. He was previously married to Amrita Singh and has two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He and Kareena have two boys, Taimur and Jeh. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been happily married ever since.

A few years back, in an interview with Rajeev Masand [via Hindustan Times], Saif Ali Khan revealed whether he had ever felt jealous of Kareena Kapoor on the professional front. The Jewel Thief star confessed, “No, no, no. I mean, I think we’re far too realistic for that kind of thing. One understands that, but no, we aren’t as chauvinist…you know, things change, things go up and down, and things happen.”

He explained, “At one point in time, somebody is more successful than the other, and the other time, both people are having a great time. But I have never measured life in those terms. In fact the success of my life has got nothing to do with box office. It’s to do precisely what’s happening at home.”

Saif Ali Khan also said, “I imagine there might be pressure if you are not working and if you are not contributing and if you kind of just, you know, lazing around, being jobless. I mean, that would be, I can imagine, a little embarrassing and a little irritating to the partner as well.” The actor, praising his beautiful and talented wife, said, “But any good thing if you’re doing better than me…I mean, I do live with such a glamourous and successful movie star, and it never, never…maybe it’s her greatness as a person that it never really feels like a competition, which of course it isn’t. And maybe I can say that she is a bit younger, so…. (laughs) I don’t know whatever games we play to feel better. But yeah, I don’t compete or feel bad about that, ever.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins was released on April 25. It also features Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie has been released on Netflix and is streaming now.

