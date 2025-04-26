Vicky Kaushal is one of the most prolific Bollywood actors. With every performance, Vicky has proved his versatility as an actor. For the unversed, the Chhaava star is also a proud son of Sham Kaushal, a recognized action director. While Vicky has always been vocal about his love for his parents and family, the actor once opened up about his dad Sham Kaushal’s struggles.

In a 2024 interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Vicky recalled how his father, Sham Kaushal, felt like committing suicide because he was jobless. The Raazi actor said, “Dad came to Mumbai in 1978. He had an MA in English literature, but he was jobless. One day, after drinking with his friends, he declared that he wanted to die.”

“My grandfather became very concerned, so he sent him to Mumbai. My grandfather had a small kirane ki dukaan (grocery shop) in our village in Punjab. That’s where my parents are from. We had no land back there,” Vicky Kaushal shared.

“In Mumbai, my dad was willing to work as a sweeper even, because he knew that nobody in the village would get to know. My dad’s youth was full of struggles. There is no job security in this field. While you’re working on one project, you’re wondering if you’ll find something else next,” Vicky Kaushal continued.

“My parents were very happy with the idea of me having a regular job. My family was genuinely very happy that finally someone is going to have a stable income, job security, and off days. He was so happy. He felt like his struggles had finally paid off. But I just knew that I couldn’t do a conventional job. I had an offer letter; I’d passed out with good marks. But I knew that I’d become depressed if I went ahead with it,” he concluded.

Vicky’s dad, Sham Kaushal, started his journey as an action director with the Malayalam film Indrajaalam (1990). He then worked in many Bollywood films, including Bajirao Mastani, Dangal, Krrish, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sanju, and many more.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s full interview below:

