India is a land of stories, and Bollywood has a rich tradition of drawing inspiration from Indian folklore and myths. From supernatural thrillers rooted in regional beliefs to psychological mysteries drawing from local narratives, these films offer a unique blend of entertainment and cultural heritage. Bollywood always tries to keep these folklores alive while exploring universal themes of love, revenge, fear, and morality. So, here are some Hindi films that beautifully reimagined folklore for the big screen.

5. Nagina (1986)

IMDb: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, this popular supernatural thriller stars Sridevi as Rajni, an ichchadhari naagin who can transform into a human. When an evil tantrik (Amrish Puri) kills her mate, Rajni seeks vengeance. This draws heavily from Indian folklore about the mystical powers and vengeful nature of serpent women.

4. Paheli (2005)

IMDb: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Platform: Netflix

This enchanting romantic drama is directed by Amol Palekar and is based on a folk tale by the renowned Rajasthani writer Vijaydan Detha. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as Kishan, a newlywed husband, and a ghost who impersonates him, and Rani Mukerji as Lachchi, the curious and eventually loving wife. With its vibrant visuals and whimsical storytelling, it brought desert folklore to mainstream Bollywood.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

IMDb: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Platform: Prime Video, Netflix

Directed by Priyadarshan, this successful horror-comedy is an adaptation of a South Indian film inspired by real events and regional folklore. The story revolves around a haunted ancestral mansion and a woman possessed by the spirit of a dancer. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar as Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, who tries to debunk the supernatural claims, and Vidya Balan as Avni, whose personality undergoes a dramatic transformation.

2. Tumbbad (2018)

IMDb: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Platform: Prime Video

Tumbbad is a horror drama deeply rooted in Maharashtrian folklore about a cursed ancestral treasure and the terrifying demon-god Hastar. Starring Sohum Shah as Vinayak, the film intricately weaves together local legends, superstitions, and a gripping narrative about greed and its generational consequences. With its haunting visuals and gripping narrative, Tumbbad redefined horror by grounding it in Maharashtrian lore.

1. Bulbbul (2020)

IMDb: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Platform: Netflix, Prime Video

Directed by Anvita Dutt, this atmospheric gothic supernatural thriller is set in late 19th-century Bengal. It is heavily influenced by Bengali folk tales, particularly those surrounding the mythical chudail and other supernatural entities believed to inhabit the rural landscape. The film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Paoli Dam in significant roles.

The films mentioned above not only entertain but also serve as a bridge connecting modern audiences to India’s rich tapestry of folklore and tradition.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Movies To Watch On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News