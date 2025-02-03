Tripti Dimri has starred as the leading lady in some of the most significant Bollywood projects in the past two years. Following acclaimed performances in Qala, Laila Majnu, and Bulbul, Dimri rose to stardom with Animal. Since then, she has starred in Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya ka Woh Vala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and her film Dhadak 2 is coming. Making waves with her stellar performances, she is now set to take on one of the most challenging roles of her career.

Reports suggest that the talented actress has been cast as the lead in a biopic series based on the life of Parveen Babi, one of the most enigmatic and controversial figures in Indian cinema. Production is expected to commence soon, and the series will be released on Netflix.

Triptii Dimri will play Parveen Babi in the upcoming Netflix biopic

According to reports from Filfmare, Triptii Dimri has been finalized for the role of Parveen Babi in her biopic. According to industry sources, the biographical series will be directed by Shonali Bose, best known for The Sky Is Pink. The project is being developed with great care, as Parveen Babi’s life was filled with glamour and tragedy, making it a compelling story. Reports suggest that Triptii Dimri’s dates have been finalized, and the director is eager to begin shooting soon.

Parveen Babi was an icon of the 1970s and 80s, known for her bold screen presence and unconventional lifestyle. However, her battle with mental health issues and eventual isolation from the film industry makes her story both inspiring and heartbreaking. Triptii’s impressive acting skills and ability to portray deep emotional complexities make her an ideal choice for the role.

After delivering back-to-back theatrical hits in 2024, Triptii Dimri is returning to the digital space with this inspiring project. Having previously worked with Netflix on Bulbul and Qala, she has already built a strong connection with streaming audiences. The Parveen Babi biopic is expected to add significantly to her growing list of powerful performances. However, fans must note that the biopic will be a web series, not a movie.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Escaped The Shooting Set Shirtless Due To Fear Of Uttar Pradesh’s Gangsters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News