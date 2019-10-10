The Sky Is Pink Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf

Director: Shonali Bose

What’s Good: The fact that how well it delivers bad news! Flawless Farhan, Phenomenal Priyanka & Zesty Zaira

What’s Bad: It relies totally on the emotions and that fires back at places

Loo Break: Even if there’s an urge in the first half, hold it in the second!

Watch or Not?: This truly falls in the bracket of, ‘if you like dramas, you’ll enjoy it’. This has its own pace, this has its own space, walk with it or you’ll get lost

User Rating:

The story pans through 30 years of a couple’s lifetime. Aisha aka Moose (Priyanka Chopra) and Niren aka Panda are school-time lovers who get married but with not all the luck by their side. They give birth to Tanya who passes away at the age of 1 due to illness, and then they welcome Ishaan (elder role played by Rohit Saraf).

Due to a rare genetic disorder in both the parents, their third child Aisha (elder role played by Zaira Wasim) faces a lot of difficulties in surviving since she’s born. Aisha narrates the story of her passing away and all the efforts taken by Panda and Moose to keep the family together. Throughout the journey, we see various obstacles faced by the parents in order to protect their children.

The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Script Analysis

This is a complex film to write but Shonali Bose, along with the master-writer Juhi Chaturvedi and Nilesh Maniyar, pens this with keeping the sentiments as the core of the story. What’s make it even more special is it’s a sad story told in the form of a light-hearted tale. Kartik Vijay and Nick Cooke capture the authenticity of Delhi to the elegance of London through their camera. The writing of ‘let’s make a joke on death’ actually works really well in some scenes.

The only problem the film had was to become unidirectional at a point in time. During the first half, the emotions just couldn’t hold you enough to keep the interest piqued. The second half sways brilliantly and that’s where the commentary strengthens. Only if the writers would’ve penned the humour portions with more meat, this movie had the like potential to become a classic. Also, because of the non-linear storylines, some of the emotions are misplaced. We see the family mourning without any proper buildup around the cause. Scenes such as these minimises the overall impact.

The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Star Performance

Farhan Akhtar delivers an astounding performance. Because the story is spread through 30 years, both the leads go through various transformations. Farhan slips in every single aspect of his character with so much of ease. Be it adapting the traits of the age of his character or being comfortable with the looks of it, he masters them all.

Priyanka Chopra gets the more emotionally-connect character and she justifies it on every level. Just, the make-up in her character’s older days could’ve been better but she levels with her confident presence. She goes all-out in emotional scenes and makes you feel the pain of her character.

Zaira Wasim is so unbelievably natural! Since her debut in Dangal, through Secret Superstar, the best thing about her has been the ability to act without acting. Her command over expressions is something very few can master & it’s even more remarkable at this age. Rohit Saraf is decent in his role. He shares a couple of very impactful scenes, performing them very subtly without going too loud.

The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Direction, Music

After movies like Ammu and Margarita With A Straw, one thing I was sure of director Shonali Bose – she’ll get the emotions right, and she did. Using smooth transitions and some pleasing bridging shots, she puts you right in the living room of Chaudharys. She stages the film right, using all the available props to fill in the empty spaces.

Thankfully, someone gets it why such a film needs limited songs. This one has two full Songs – Dil Hi Toh Hai & Zindagi. Both are well placed and add sense to the narrative. Thanks to Gulzar Sahab’s quirky lyrics, they go well with the mood of the film. There’s a special song in the climax, which isn’t available anywhere, and it’s heavenly.

The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, The Sky Is Pink is a colourful take on the Importance of life. A perfect example to – “Broken crayons still colour.” Backed by outstandingly performances & equally good directions, this is a throat-lumping watch.

Three and a half stars!

The Sky Is Pink Trailer

The Sky Is Pink releases on 11th October, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching The Sky Is Pink.