Tom Holland Stopped Spider-Man From Leaving MCU, REVEALS Disney Chairman

It was a happy news for the Marvel universe fans when the studio announced the return of Spider-man to the universe. Now Bob Iger, Chairman, and CEO, Disney has confirmed that it was Tom Holland who reached out to him to keep Spider-man from exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iger was present at Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show where he made the revelation. He spoke about how Tom approached the company executives after D23.

“After D23, Tom reached out to folks who worked for me and said, could I please have Bob’s email address or phone number. Of course, I’m very protected so they were very careful and I said, sure, have him contact me.’ And he did, we spoke and he bascially made a… he cried on the phone,” Iger said.

Iger, who was promoting his book titled The Ride of a Lifetime on Kimmel’s show also spoke how he approached his counterpart at Sony. Iger said, “I felt for him and it was clear that the fans wanted all this to happen. So, after I got off the phone with him I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios and then I decided to call the head of Sony. And I said, ‘We got to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans. And we did,”

Tom’s hard work churned out to be successful and the companies announced the return of Spider-man in the third film on September 27.

