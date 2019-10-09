Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon Sporting Akshay Kumar AKA Bala’s ‘Mooch’ Is An UNMISSABLE Sight! 

Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon is all busy these days with promotions of her upcoming release Housefull 4. The gorgeous actress who was recently in Hyderabad for the Shaitaan Ka Saala song launch from the film this afternoon took Instagram to share a hilarious picture from the sets of Housefull 4.

The Heropanti actress along with the picture shared a quote that read: “Absolutely crazy mad bunch!! While some are quirky and some sober, i like Bala’s moochh more on me..what say? #Housefull4 this Diwali” #25thOctober @akshaykumar @Riteishd @kriti_official @hegdepooja @thedeol @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji

Talking about the picture, one gets to see the Kriti sporting Akshay Kumar aka Bala’s moustache in style. One just can’t give Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hedge’s expressions a miss. As the trio can be seen at their hilarious best. Whereas, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda can be seen posing for the picture with all smiles.

Apart from Akshay, Pooja, Bobby, Riteish, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon, Housefull 4 also stars Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Johhny Lever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal among others.

The film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. The story of the film is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

So far the trailer and songs Ek Chumma and Shaitaan Ka Saala have been well appreciated by the cine-goers.

Housefull 4 is been directed by Farhad Samji and it is been produced by Sahid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

