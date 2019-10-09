Try Juhi Chawla’s Trick To Keep Away Dry Skin This Winter

Juhi Chawla’s glowing skin and charming looks have always been a highlight. Even at this age, the actress glows like anything and her skin always looks perfect. Today, we are gonna reveal the secret of how she keeps her skin moisturized in winters and we think it will be very useful for all of you.

To get rid of dry, flaky or cracked skin, Juhi suggests to keep the skin hydrated all the time. Juhi Chawla explained, “I believe in the 6 to 8 glasses of water for the skin tip. I drink lots of water. Besides, I have a very simple routine. I just use a moisturiser and an eye cream to keep my skin moist. Generally, I keep it very clean.”

When it comes to dry skin, the actress also feels that having less spicy food and lots of green vegetables also helps a lot. “To fight dry skin, I drink lots of water; eat curds and lots of green vegetables and salads. I eat less spicy food and opt for more of the boiled and baked variety. When my eyes feel tired, I lie back with slices of potatoes on my eyes to remove the tiredness from them. After I remove my make-up, I use a cleanser to clean my face,” shared Juhi.

Juhi Chawla also suggested that leaving the skin clean and cosmetic-free also helps the body to revitalise faster. One must not meddle with it by using hundreds of products, suggested Chawla. “I find leaving the skin alone is better than doing hundreds of things to it. Allow your skin to breathe freely by keeping it clean. The lesser you meddle with your skin, the less it meddles with you,” she added.

On the work front, Juhi was last seen on the big screen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Raj Kummar Rao in lead roles.

