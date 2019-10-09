Chiru152: Ram Charan To Share Screen Space With Father Chiranjeevi?

Post success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy the actor-producer duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has moved on to their next project which has been tentatively titled Chiru 152 (#Chiru152).

The film which will be directed by Koratala Siva was yesterday launched on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

It’s well known by now amongst cine-goers that Ram Charan is one of the producers of the film.

Now as per a report from greatandhra.com, apart from producing, Ram Charan will also be sharing the same screen space with his father in a full-fledged role in the Telugu venture.

However, an official confirmation whether or not Ram will be acting in the film is yet to be made by the makers.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will be co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions.

The rest of the cast of the film is yet to be finalized. The Chiranjeevi starrer will go on floors after Diwali.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s last release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which released last week on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi is having a great run at the box office. As the film has been liked and appreciated by the audience especially from the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi among others in pivotal roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period a drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

Talking about Ram Charan, the dashing actor who was last seen on big screen early this year in Vinaya Vidheya Ramaa has a big film in his kitty in the form of SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR. The film also stars Jr. NTR in lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

