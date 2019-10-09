Popularly known as Bollywood’s fashion and style diva, Sonam Kapoor has a mixed bag of movies so far, if the commercial success is considered. She has one superhit in the form Neerja in her career.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 43.75% (1 + 5 + 1 + 0)/16 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|16
|1
|5
|1
|0
|7
|2
|2
|Saawariya
|Delhi 6
|I Hate Luv Storys
|Aisha
|Thank You
|Mausam
|Players
|Raanjhanaa
|Khoobsurat
|Bewakoofiyaan
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Dolly Ki Doli
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Neerja
|Padman
|Padman
|Veere Di Wedding
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
sonam have the higest on of femas but media hypes and promotes as they are industry kids
Comment
i love sonam
next…
we went love with thriler…with Emraan hasmi
we r weating to see…