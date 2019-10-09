Popularly known as Bollywood’s fashion and style diva, Sonam Kapoor has a mixed bag of movies so far, if the commercial success is considered. She has one superhit in the form Neerja in her career.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 43.75% (1 + 5 + 1 + 0)/16 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
161510722
Saawariya
Delhi 6
I Hate Luv StorysAisha
Thank YouMausam
Players
Raanjhanaa
KhoobsuratBewakoofiyaan
Prem Ratan Dhan PayoDolly Ki DoliPrem Ratan Dhan Payo
Neerja
PadmanPadman
Veere Di Wedding
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

