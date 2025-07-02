Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park film series, is now playing in US theaters and will be released in Indian cinemas on July 4, 2025. The latest entry, directed by Gareth Edwards, features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles. Until now, the highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise remains the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World.

And now, all eyes are on Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office performance. Although the film does not need to match the massive box-office figures of the earlier Jurassic Park movies, it still needs to surpass a key global figure to be considered a truly profitable venture. Read on to learn how much it must earn to succeed at the box office.

How Much Jurassic World Rebirth Needs To Earn To Be A Box Office Success

According to a report by Times Now, Jurassic World Rebirth needs to earn at least $450 million globally to be considered a box-office success. Interestingly, the last three films of the franchise – Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)- had registered massive global collections of approximately $1.67 billion, $1.31 billion, and $1.00 billion, respectively as per box office mojo. Wondering why the threshold for Jurassic World Rebirth box-office success is comparatively lower?

It’s because Rebirth is reportedly made on a relatively restrained budget of $180 million, including marketing and distribution costs. In comparison, the previous two films—Fallen Kingdom and Dominion — each reportedly had a total production and marketing budget of more than $500 million. And since a film should generally earn 2.5 times its production budget to make profits, Jurassic World Rebirth must cross the box-office threshold of $450 million. If it performs well, Rebirth has a higher chance of earning greater profit margins compared to its immediate predecessors.

What’s Jurassic World Rebirth All About

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With the planet’s ecology now largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. That’s when an extraction team is sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, among other cast members.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Critical Response

The film currently holds a modest critics’ score of 53% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Going back to basics with rip-roaring set pieces and fossilized clichés, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t evolve this prehistoric franchise but does restore some of its most reliable DNA.”

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

