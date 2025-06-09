Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is often hailed as a true fashion icon. Whether it’s the red carpet, a classic saree, or a structured suit, she carries every look with unmatched confidence. Over the years, she has also been refreshingly candid about the pressures of being in the spotlight—including the constant comparisons with contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

Sonam Kapoor On Dealing Pressure While Debuting In Films

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam was quizzed about the pressure she dealt with as she debuted in films. The Neerja star shared, “Around the same time, a size zero situation was happening. At the same time, there was Deepika, Anushka; they were all supermodels, who were debuting along with me. They came from modelling (background). And I am tall. I am probably the same height as them, but I used to be 86 kgs.”

“Before that generation, there were Aishwarya, Sushmita, or there were really petite girls like Rani, Bebo, Priety. They were petite. They were 5’3” or 5’4”. I was like this big 5’10” girl. And fortunately for me, my family environment was so loving and gave me so much confidence,” she added.

Sonam Kapoor Shared Her Acting Journey

For those unaware, Sonam Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about the same, she said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to say, ‘You look like an Ajanta painting. You are voluptuous; you are beautiful. And obviously you will lose your baby fat.’ I did not realize how I lost weight because I was just working as an assistant director. And I was losing weight and exercising for my health because I was diagnosed with PCOS. I was 22 or 23, and then Rakeysh Mehra turned around and said, you are playing a girl from Delhi, from Chandni Chowk in Delhi 6. You cannot be so slim because you are wearing Indian clothes, and you are looking too thin. So you need to start eating,” she remembered.

About Sonam Kapoor

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with the businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018. They welcomed their child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022. On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in ‘Blind.’ It was released as an OTT release in 2023.

