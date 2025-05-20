The immensely talented Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has delivered some spellbinding performances over his entire career. From Anurag Basu’s period rom-com Barfi! to Imtiaz Ali’s intense romantic drama Tamasha to his most recent film Animal, his filmography has been splendid, to say the least. As an actor, he is also inspired by other actors, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance has immensely impressed him.

The Performance That Bowled Over Ranbir Kapoor

In an earlier roundtable interview conducted by Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about a performance that blew his mind that year. The charming actor promptly replied that the performance that bowled him over was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s act in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, which came out in 2012.

The Rockstar actor further revealed that when he saw that performance on screen, he thought, “I don’t think I could even do this after twenty years…” It was a humble confession by the award-winning actor, rarely witnessed these days from a successful mainstream Bollywood star.

Gangs of Wasseypur (Part 1 & 2) – Plot & Where To Watch

Both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur were directed by Anurag Kashyap. The first film focused on how a fearless gangster, Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee), vows to avenge the death of his father (Jaideep Ahlawat), who was murdered by a coal mafia kingpin (Tigmanshu Dhulia). The second film follows the story of Sardar Khan’s son, Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who continues his father’s revenge-fuelled killing spree. Both films received widespread critical acclaim and got a big thumbs up from moviegoers. You can stream both films on Netflix and JioHotstar OTT platforms.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Films

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster action drama Animal, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. In the pipeline, he also has Nitesh Tiwari’s epic and massively mounted film Ramayana Part 1 co-starring Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash, Ayan Mukerji’s superhero venture Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, YRF’s Dhoom 4, and the eagerly anticipated Animal sequel Animal Park.

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 Trailer

