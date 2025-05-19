Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have undoubtedly been two of the biggest and most bankable actors in the Indian film industry. As you know, they have never starred together as lead actors in a film. They had cameos in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Luck by Chance but did not share screen space in these films.

The Film That Almost Starred Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

Back in the 90s, the two superstars were almost cast together in a romantic comedy film, which has gained a cult following. The film’s name is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. According to an earlier report by News 18, Aamir Khan was the first choice to play the lead role of the adorable character Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. And Shah Rukh Khan, who was trying to make a mark in the film industry, was supposed to play the second lead, Chris (which was eventually played by Deepak Tijori). Interestingly, Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla was considered for the female lead, Anna. But Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was finally cast for the role. The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor eventually turned down Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa because he reportedly lost interest in the project.

Was Aamir Khan A Better Choice?

Aamir Khan, being such a terrific actor, would have nailed the role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. But it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Sunil, which is among SRK’s finest and most-loved performances. Just like it’s difficult to imagine Shah Rukh Khan as Bhuvan in Lagaan or Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. So, it’s hard and even unfair to say whether Aamir Khan would have been a better choice to play Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa – Plot & Cast

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was directed by Kundan Shah (of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro fame). The film’s basic plot is about a simple and clean-hearted man, Sunil, who is madly in love with Anna. But Anna has feelings for their mutual friend Chris. Sunil tries his best to create a rift between Anna and Chris, but without any luck. He tries to win over Anna through his music but fails again. Whether Sunil can marry Anna or not forms the film’s crux. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Deepak Tijori, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Satish Shah, Goga Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Anjan Srivastava in interesting roles.

Where To Watch Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa On OTT

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is streaming on Netflix. If you still haven’t seen the film, we recommend you watch it on OTT.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Trailer:

