Bipasha Basu and John Abraham’s love story was definitely one for the history books. The duo started dating back in 2003 after falling in love on the set of their film Jism. They were together for almost 8 long years before separating in 2011. Not only did their breakup grab several eyeballs but there were also several speculations surrounding the same. However, Bipasha had hinted in some interviews after the incident that their breakup was not amicable.

Not only this but in a throwback media interaction, the actress also took an unmissable dig at John Abraham. According to Mid-Day, Bipasha Basu was asked to rank the hotness quotient of Bollywood stars while promoting her 2015 film, Alone. She was quick to give Anil Kapoor 7 out of 10. But the interviewer then asked her about John.

To this, Bipasha Basu asked, “Who John Abraham?” This was a clear indication that the Omkara actress even refused to talk about her ex-flame and instead, took a sharp jibe at him. For the unversed, after parting ways, both Bipasha and John gave different reasons behind their breakup. While Bipasha clearly hinted that it was not amicable, John instead said that they parted ways like mature individuals.

While there were speculations that John Abraham did not wish to settle down with Bipasha Basu while the latter wanted them to get married, rumors of infidelity were also heard behind their parted ways. According to India Today, in an explosive interview with The Times Of India in 2012, Bipasha hinted that the Dhoom actor had been unfaithful towards her. She said, “Though no break-up is a good break-up, time heals everything, including broken friendships… But cheating, infidelity and deceit are generally tough to forgive, and in those cases, real friendship is not possible.”

However, as they say, time heals everything. Today, both John Abraham and Bipasha Basu are happily married to their respective partners. While John tied the knot with investment banker Priya Runchal in 2014, Bipasha married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Bipasha and Karan also welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Neena Gupta Was Advised To Marry A Gay Man During Her Pregnancy: “I Told Myself I’d Cross That Bridge When I Come To It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News