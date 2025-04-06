It is not uncommon for Bollywood celebrities to fall in trouble over their activities on social media. Netizens often scrutinize each caption and the picture that they end up posting ,even in jest. One such incident happened with actress Bipasha Basu when she had shared a picture way back in 2011 on her social media handle.

Bipasha Basu shared a throwback post of two girls tying her shoelaces. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress captioned the same stating, “I need to learn to tie shoe laces ASAP! Embarrassed that I can`t! No patience grrrrr! Promise I am not spoilt! Will learn soon.”

According to a throwback report in Hindustan Times, no sooner did Bipasha Basu share the picture than she started getting accusations of indulging in child labor. Netizens thought that the two people in her picture were little girls. With the controversy getting heated up, the Omkara actress deleted the post. But she soon broke her silence with a hard-hitting statement and clapped back at her naysayers.

Bipasha Basu clarified that the people in the picture were not little girls but instead, her sister and her friend. The Corporate actress said, “A pic put 4 fun gt picked up by ppl as ‘child labor’ is absolutely unbelievable. Just so they all get it right: neither of the 2 r children! Abt d pix, D pair of boots were a diff pair so my sis and my friend were helping me n I thought it looked damn funny n took d pix as a joke! (sic).”

The Alone actress stated that she also tends to help her sister and her friend with their shoelaces sometimes and that people questioning her character over this post was unacceptable. Bipasha Basu said, “Well the ppl helping me in the pic are my friend and sister, Who I help often with the same! So am sorry if it hurt anyone’s sentiments. But I am shocked that a small thing like this can turn into a furore hitting out on my character and being, Totally Unacceptable. I’m not embarrassed abt the pic At all, as it was funny 2 me and still is. I wish that the ones who created such a furore and reacted immediately, actually did something worthy against child labour. Also ‘child labor’ is a serious issue that can’t be used in such a light connotation.”

Well, this soon shut down Bipasha Basu’s trolls who were quick to accuse her of child labor. The actress has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. She was last seen in the web series Dangerous opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Take A Look At The Throwback Picture That Bipasha Basu Had Shared

