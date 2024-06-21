Karan Singh Grover has completed 20 years in the acting industry. He made his acting debut in the Hindi show ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’. KSG then acted in several popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, etc. He also worked in a few films.

Along with Karan Singh Grover’s work life, his personal life has always been the talk of the town. The actor has been married to Bipasha Basu for eight years. The duo even have a daughter together. Before marrying Bipasha, Karan was married to Jennifer Winget (2012-2014) and Shraddha Nigam (2009-2009). Karan and Jennifer Winget worked together in DMG.

After so many years, the Fighter star has opened up about his personal life and divorces. Karan often kept mum about his past divorces and would only talk about his marriage with Bipasha. In a new interview, the Dill Mill Gayye star said that once people move on, they realise it happened for the best.

Karan Singh Grover On His Divorces

In an interview with Bombay Times, Karan Singh Grover said, “There’s nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later, when people move on, they realise that it happened for the best. That’s a good thing. But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that’s happening in my life because I don’t expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that’s happening in their life. That is not my main motive.”

The Dill Mill Gayye star added, “I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with, and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own sh*t.” In the same interview, KSG praised his wife, Bipasha Basu. The Fighter star said that Bipasha helped him understand and connect with himself. KSG said, “The change that has happened is so drastic. Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset.”

