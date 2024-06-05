The stats are out, and Laapataa Ladies continues to rule the chart of Most Viewed Indian Films on Netflix in 2024. Some of the long-time competitors like Animal, Dunki, and Fighter continue to find a position in the Top 10. Scroll below as we decode the numbers in detail!

Kiran Rao directed Laapataa Ladies turned out to be a huge surprise on the digital screens. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, it is an unusual story about two newlywed brides who get exchanged on a train ride to their husband’s homes. The comedy-drama was lauded for its story, screenplay as well as performanes.

Laapataa Ladies premiered on Netflix on April 26, 2024. It’s been over a month, but the film still has impressive buzz. So far, it has garnered 17.1 million views and currently garners #1 spot on Most Viewed Films on Netflix in 2024.

Lapataa Ladies is followed by Ajay Devgn, and R Madhavan led Shaitaan, which enjoyed a glorious theatrical run and became the highest-grossing Indian horror film of all time. On Netflix, the horror flick has registered 14.8 million views so far.

On the third spot is Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon led Crew with 14.3 million views. Fighter and Animal are respectively on the fourth and fifth spots.

Take a look at the Top 10 Most Viewed Indian Films on Netflix in 2024 below:

Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million

Shaitaan: 14.8 million

Crew: 14.3 million

Fighter: 14 million

Animal: 13.6 million

Dunki: 10.8 million

Bhakshak: 10.4 million

Murder Mubarak: 6.3 million

Article 370: 5.8 million

Chamkila: 5.3 million

When one compares the views of Laapataa Ladies and Chamkila, that’s about a 222% increase. Kiran Rao’s directorial is clearly dominating, that too by a considerable margin, even if one considers the Top 3. Let’s see how long it manages to stay at the top.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Amit Bhatt Once Revealed Suffering An Infection Due To Regularly Shaving His Head To Portray Champaklal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News