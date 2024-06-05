If you missed watching Monkey Man in theaters, there is finally an opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of your home. Two months after its theatrical debut, the streaming release date of the Dev Patel starter has been finally announced.

The action thriller, which also marked Dev Patel‘s directorial debut, follows an underground fighter who seeks revenge on a powerful man who took everything from him. Monkey Man was released in cinemas on April 5th and became a critical and commercial success.

Monkey Man Streaming Release Date on Peacock

Monkey Man is slated to have its streaming premiere on Peacock on Friday, June 14th, 2024. Additionally, the film will get a digital release three days earlier, on June 11th. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the movie will be made available on June 25th, and they will also include deleted scenes and an alternate opening and ending.

As for viewers in India, Peacock content is generally made available via JioCinema. However, it is not yet clear if Monkey Man will be streaming in India, as the film did not get a theatrical release in the country owing to its themes that could be deemed controversial by some audiences.

Monkey Man Earned $34.5 Million at the Box Office

Made on a budget of $10 million, Million Man became a box office success as it earned $34.5 million globally upon its release in April this year. Before hitting the theaters, the film had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 11th. The film has been widely praised by critics for its gripping sociopolitical commentary and high-octane action sequences. Patel’s performance and direction are the other selling points of the film.

Monkey Man Tells the Story of a Forest Villager’s Revenge Against Authorities Who Wronged Him

Patel stars in the film as Kid, an anonymous man who fights in an underground club wearing a gorilla mask. He endures beatings for money until he finds a way to infiltrate the city’s elite. Fueled by childhood trauma, he goes against the authorities who wronged him and initiates a violent campaign.

The film also stars Sikandar Kher as Rana, Sharlto Copley as Tiger, Pitobash as Alphonso, Sobhita Dhulipala as Sita, Makarand Deshpande as Baba Shakti, Vipin Sharma as Alpha, Ashwini Kalsekar as Queenie Kapoor, and Adithi Kalkunte as Neela.

