Rumors and speculations have been circulating about Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala for a while. But the two have never come to confirm their relationship. Sources and insiders have mentioned that Chaitanya & Sobhita take trips together, but there was no pictorial proof then. But it turns out all you need to do is a couple of eagle-eyed fans and some sleuths on the internet to make something go viral. A picture from Chay & Dhulipala’s vacation is going viral, seemingly confirming their relationship. Here’s everything we know about the viral picture.

Once again, Sobhita Dhulipala and her believed beau, Naga Chaitanya, are in the news, this time for their idyllic European vacation. Despite not formally confirming their relationship, the couple’s international adventures frequently ignite dating rumors.

The newest buzz stems from a widely shared picture of Sobhita and Naga having a European wine tasting. Sobhita and Naga are seen in the picture enjoying the moment in the viral photo on social media.

Once again, Reddit has come through for both Chaitanya & Dhulipala fans. One user on Reddit wrote, “Saw her yesterday at a forest festival in Amsterdam. Happy and high.” While another wrote, “They got close and are ‘close’ friends, I guess.”

After Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya posted pictures from their trip to a jungle safari earlier in April, rumors of their dating surfaced again. The images were posted just one day apart, and fans quickly pointed out they were from the same place, sparking rumors that they were on vacation together.

After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated in 2021, rumors that he was dating Sobhita started doing the rounds. Sam & Chay have been dating for over two years since they married in 2017. In a joint statement, they declared their separation but did not provide a reason. A picture of Naga Chaitanya and chef Surender Mohan surfaced online in November 2022. It is said that the image was taken in London. Many noticed that the woman seated in the background picture seemed to be Sobhita. Despite the rumors, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have not acknowledged or denied their relationship.

