The second half of 2024 looks quite exciting, as many big theatrical releases are lined up. From Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, the pan-India releases are magnificent. Rajinikanth will also entertain the masses with TJ Gnavavel’s Vettaiyan, an action-packed Tamil entertainer. The movie’s release date is now out, and get ready for a massive clash of 2024!

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. Fans can’t wait to see Big B and Thalaiva on the big screen together after more than 30 years!

Rajinikanth Confirms Vettaiyan Release Date

A few weeks ago, the makers announced that the film would be released in October 2024. However, they didn’t reveal the exact release date. Now, the Jailer star himself has confirmed the film’s release date. Rajinikanth, who is currently in the Himalayas, visited some yogis and sadhus and had a candid conversation.

In a video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth not only gives an update on Vettaiyan’s release date but also about Coolie. The megastar says, “Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still going on. The film will release on October 10 or so.” Further, about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, he states, “There’s a new picture as well. I start shooting for it from June 10 onwards.”



Rajinikanth Vs Jr NTR

It will be a clash of titans at the box office on October 10. Another big film, ‘Devara: Part 1‘ starring Jr NTR, will hit the theatres on October 10. It’s a Telugu action thriller made on a huge budget and has equal excitement. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is reportedly made on a budget of 160 crores & Jr NTR’s Devara has a budget of over 250 crores. It would be interesting to see how this big box office clash turns out to be in October!

Must Read: Turbo Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Mammootty’s Film Holds Strong Over Second Weekend, Eyes Varshangalkku Shesham’s Crown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News