After the success of Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to entertain the audience with his next exciting project, and that’s Coolie. The film will be led by Rajinikanth, and considering the response to the recently released title teaser and song, the buzz is very high on the ground level. High expectations are now on the shoulders of the director to bring something crazy to the table by making use of Thalaiva. And for that, he’s said to be charging a massive amount as his salary. Keep reading to know more!

Within a few films, Lokesh has established himself as one of the biggest directors of the Tamil film industry. In fact, he’s moving in the right direction as far as pan-India cinema is concerned. Since Vikram, Lokesh has become a brand, and with Leo earning over 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office, everyone is really excited to see how he takes forward his filmography, along with building his own cinematic universe (Lokesh Cinematic Universe, aka LCU).

Coolie marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. It’s a huge film, and it is rumored that after Leo’s massive success, the director has hiked his salary. While the number hasn’t been confirmed by any strong or official source, it is said that Lokesh is getting a staggering 60 crores to direct the film. Reportedly, Lokesh’s remuneration for Leo was around 50 crores.

If rumors turn out to be true, Lokesh Kanagaraj has become one of the highest-paid Indian directors currently, and he rightly deserves it, considering the fact that his name is a crowd-pulling factor.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, the title teaser of Coolie was unveiled by the makers, and as expected, it enjoyed a tremendous response from fans all over. The way Rajinikanth was presented in it was really cool, thus fetching positive reactions from viewers. Anirudh’s background score also witnessed a thunderous reception.

