7 Must-See Soubin Sahir Movies If You Loved Manjummel Boys.

During the pandemic, Malayalam films reached Indian households through OTT platforms. They suddenly became a phenomenon, receiving the praise they deserved. A lot of Malayalam stars also became household names over the course of time. One such name is Soubin Sahir. With his amazing acting abilities, Soubin nails any role he portrays. Be it a comic character, a serious one, or someone more complicated, Soubin has never failed to surprise the audience with his abilities. If his performance in Manjummel Boys has touched your heart, here is a list of some of his films where he delivers his best.

Bheeshma Parvam

Directed by Amal Neerad, Bheeshma Parvam follows Michael (Mammootty), the patriarch of the Anjootti family. Soubin plays Ajas Ali, a supporting character who helps Michael navigate through the complex power dynamics of the business they run. He is shown as a calm gentleman who is generally against violence. However, as the story progresses, his other violent side comes up as he shows that he can go to any length to take care of his family. Soubin portrays a calm and a gentle man as well as an angry and violent man thirsty for revenge with great effortlessness. His on screen dynamics with Mammootty makes the film a delight to watch.

Trance

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, has Soubin Sahir in the role of Mathew Varghese, a journalist who is hell-bent on proving that Fassil’s character is a fake religious preacher. He does not believe in any of his abilities to heal and goes to extreme lengths to prove that. He fails multiple times but he does not give up. Soubin portrays the determination of this character with such brilliance that the audience is bound to take his side.

Sudani From Nigeria

In this heartwarming sports comedy directed by Zakariya Mohammed, Soubin plays the role of Majeed, a young football coach. He manages MYC Accode, the local football team of Malappuram, Kerala. Despite having financial setbacks, Majeed recruits three Nigerian players in his team to ensure good performance. However, trouble begins when the star player, Sudu, has an accident and needs bed rest. Majeed decides to take care of him and lets him stay in his house. What follows is a beautiful tale of bonding between these two and how that helps them understand different aspects of their lives. Soubin has played the character of Majeed with great honesty, making you feel for him and his emotions.

Kumbalangi Nights

Directed by Madhu C. Narayanan, Kumbalangi Nights has a stellar cast of Soubin Sahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, and Shane Nigam. Soubin plays Saji here, the eldest brother in this family of four brothers. He portrays this complex character with ease, making his role in this complex family drama believable. His relationship with his brothers and how he navigates the challenges of this dysfunctional family come alive on screen because of his brilliant performance.

Vikruthi

Starring alongside Suraj Venjarammoodu, Soubin here plays the role of Sameer Muhammad, a common man who clicks a picture of a sleeping Elhdo (Suraj Venjarammoodu) on the Kochi metro, thinking him to be a drunk. However, Elhdo is speech and hearing impaired and was sleeping in the metro out of exhaustion and not intoxication. As the pictures clicked by Sameer go viral, both Sameer and Elhdo have to face the consequences. Sameer’s character here is a complex one and Soubin’s acting abilities do justice to it. The audience cannot just see him as a bad and irresponsible person. He gives that human touch to the character, showing that people do make mistakes and that does not always mean that they are inherently evil.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Maheshinte Prathikaaram has Fahadh Faasil as its hero. Soubin plays Crispin, who designs flexboards and is a Photoshop expert. His role as the quirky best friend of the hero has won him praise from both the audience and the critics. The film has been applauded for its realistic portrayal of rustic Kerala life and Soubin’s character and acting here add to that feeling of authenticity and honesty.

Romancham

Director Jithu Madhavan’s debut film, Romancham follows a group of friends who decide to summon a ghost using an ouija board just for fun. However, things take a drastic turn when the ghost actually shows up and refuses to leave. Soubin here is Jibin Madhavan who gives the group the idea of summoning a ghost in the first place. His character here is funny and Soubin does absolute justice to the role. It’s from him we get to know about the story as well when he wakes up in the hospital. It’s fun to watch him on screen and the bond he shares with different members of the group.

The list of Soubin Sahir’s great performances go beyond this list as he has starred in numerous other films and nailed them. However, the movies in this list stand out in terms of his individual performance and are bound to give you an unforgettable experience.

