8 Fahadh Faasil Performances to Watch if You Loved Aavesham

With the release of Aavesham, Fahadh Fassil has become the newest internet sensation. Everyone talks about his insanely good acting skills; his interviews are everywhere. However, before Aavesham, there were movies like Maalik, Trance, Malayankunju, Joji, Kumbalangi Nights, and many more in which Faasil delivered electrifying performances. If you loved Faasil in Aavesham, here’s a list of seven movies starring him that you will enjoy. The performances are not listed in any particular order, as he is brilliant in all of them.

1. Joji

An excellent adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Dileesh Pothan’s Joji follows Fahadh Faasil as a dropped-out engineering student whose greed for power and money sends him down the wrong path. Faasil does a great job of embodying Macbeth’s character as Joji. His gradual decline into an obsessive person hell-bent on killing his father and brother for power is bound to send chills down the spine of the audience.

2. Malik

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik sees Fahadh as the gangster Ahammadali Sulaiman. He’s not a typical gangster character here, and his gradual progression from an honest, working guy with ambitions to a full-fledged gangster is a delight to watch on screen. Faasil portrays the character’s transition with so much ease that it’s difficult to take your eyes off the screen even for a minute.

3. Trance

Though not the best film of his career, Trance deserves to be mentioned because of Faasil’s brilliant performance. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance follows Viju Prasad’s (Fahadh) transformation from a failed motivational speaker to a religious preacher. The character is psychotic, and Faasil’s performance makes him utterly believable on screen.

4. Malayankunju

In Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayankunju, Faasil brings Anikuttan to life. His character here is a short-tempered young man who constantly fights with the people around him. He lives with his mother and is particularly irritated by the crying of a newborn, Ponni, living just opposite their house. However, when a devastating flood hits them, he realizes Ponni’s life depends on him. Faasil shines equally as the irritated Anikuttan and the one who later discovers that hating people based on caste is stupidity. He saves the child, and because of his performance, their bond is bound to bring tears to the audience’s eyes.

5. Kumbalangi Nights

The list of Fahadh Faasil’s best performances will remain incomplete without the mention of this film. This was Madhu C. Narayanan’s debut film, and among many of the amazing things that the film offered was Faasil’s performance as Shammi. In this story of four brothers sharing a complicated relationship, Shammi stands out with his menacing performance. The character is supposed to be repulsive, and Faasil ensures that the audience hates him.

6. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

In this strange story, Faasil plays a thief who steals a gold necklace from a couple traveling on a bus. Directed by Dileesh Potha, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum sees a brilliant Fahadh who refuses to give up till his crime is proven. The character of Prasad is brought to life by him, and seeing his absolute resistance to admitting a crime he has committed makes him a treat to watch on screen.

7. Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Dileesh Pothan debuted with this film. It tells the story of Mahesh (Fahadh), a simple man working as a photographer. He is a gentle fellow who avoids any kind of violence. However, he gets beaten up for no real reason by a stranger when he tries to solve an issue occurring in his village. This incident changes him as he vows to take revenge on this man. Fassil brilliantly portrays this character’s transformation. He is equally good with both sides of the character.

8. Njan Prakashan

In this comedy-drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Fahadh plays Prakashan, a typical Malayali guy who dreams of doing something significant with his life. He wants to settle in Germany but has no solid plan regarding the execution. However, he is not someone to give up quickly, and in his pursuit of a better life, he makes elaborate plans, which mostly fail. However, he learns along the way and eventually becomes better. This transformation has been shown brilliantly on screen by Faasil, whose character changes seem genuine and honest because of his performance.

These films have seen Fahadh Faasil deliver some of his best performances. However, the list can go on for a great actor like him. Besides Malayalam movies, he has also done great work in the Tamil and Telugu industry, marking his journey to becoming a pan-Indian star. His menacing villainous act in Pushpa (Telugu) and of an honest officer in Vikram (Tamil) has won him praise from all over India.

