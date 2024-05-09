Netflix is all set to release a new spin-off of the hugely popular reality series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Titled The Ultimatum: South Africa, the dating show will test the relationships of six couples based in South Africa.

Similar to the original show, this international version also features much-in-love couples, where one partner is eager to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. At the same time, the other is just not ready for marriage. Ready for a high dose of drama, romance, and emotions? Here is how and when you can watch The Ultimatum: South Africa.

The Ultimatum: South Africa: How and When to Watch?

The Ultimatum: South Africa will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 10th, 2024. The streaming platform generally releases new shows and films for the global audience at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. To watch reality TV series, you must have an active subscription to Netflix. The subscription plans for the streaming platform start at $6.99 a month and go up to $22.99 monthly.

The Ultimatum: South Africa: What is it About?

Touted as a ‘social experiment,’ the series features six real-life couples from South Africa, where one partner is willing to get married. At the same time, the other is uncertain about life-long commitment. On the show, the partner ready for marriage issues a request to their love: either to get engaged by the show’s end or to move on from each other for good. As the couples enter the experiment, they are asked to swap partners and get into a ‘trial marriage’ for three weeks with a new contestant.

After this period ends, they return with their original partners for another three-week trial marriage. By the end of the journey, each couple has to decide whether they want to stick together and get engaged or move on with their new partners. The premise is different from the original show, as in the US version of The Ultimatum, the contestants first get into a trial marriage with their original partners before getting to live with new partners of their choice.

The Ultimatum: South Africa: Who is in the Cast?

The Ultimatum: South Africa will be hosted by real-life couple Salamina and Howza Mosese, who follow in the footsteps of Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the hosts of the original series. The couple met on the sets of their television show Backstage and exchanged their wedding vows in 2008. Apart from being an actor, Salamina is a producer, announcer, and TV personality, while Howza Mosese is a rapper and songwriter. Meanwhile, Netflix has yet to reveal details about the participating contestants.

The Ultimatum: South Africa: Trailer

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the series, which gives a glimpse of the drama that will unfold. You can watch it below.

