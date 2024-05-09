The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict: Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol's Episode Garners 1 Million Views In 24 Hours, Dragging Kapil Sharma Back To Global Top 10 List!

The Great Indian Kapil Show is having a rough run, getting mixed responses over every episode that is being aired. Till now, six episodes of the chat show have been dropped on Netflix, of which two have been the best – featuring Aamir Khan & Sunny Deol – Bobby Deol’s duo!

Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol are the second sibling duo this season, after Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal. However, in a surprising turn of events, while fans expected Vicky Kaushal and his brother’s episode to be a bomb, the other Punjabi Munde rocked the episode.

Aamir Khan’s episode was a legit guide on filmmaking and techniques of the art and the craft. Unfortunately, it could not garner much love, and The Great Indian Kapil Show made an exit from Netflix’s global top 10 list.

Kapil Sharma and his team have been ruling Netflix’s top 10 global charts ever since their debut on the OTT giant. But they made a shocking exit after the fifth episode went live. However, everyone expected a grand comeback since Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol were on fire in their episode.

As expected, the show is back on Netflix charts and taking a break in the fifth week. The Great Indian Kapil Show ft. Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol went live on May 4. Within 24 hours, it garnered 1 million views, which is a redemption of sorts for Kapil Sharma and his team.

Currently, it is number 10 with 1 million views and 5.4 million viewing hours. Hopefully, things might get better for the chat show this week. Heeramandi’s team will appear for a fun chat with the host while his teammates Sunil Grover and others bring jokes and comic acts.

For the unversed, the shooting for the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has wrapped up, and Kiku Sharda has confirmed that the team will shoot for the second season really soon.

