Made on a budget of a staggering 200 crore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s web series Heeramandi finally made its debut on Netflix, and initially, there was only one reaction to the show – People could not believe what they saw. However, hold your horses. This reaction was situated on two extreme ends.

There were some who loved the show and could not believe that something could be made so beautiful on-screen and others who just could not believe why they invested their 7 hours in this series.

Eventually, over the week, the distance between these two extremes also shortened, with people pointing out loads that were wrong with this series. But here’s the bottom line: good or bad, everyone was interested in watching Heeramandi before its release.

Heeramandi’s Global Debut

The web series made its global debut at number 2 on Netflix’s top 10 list. To occupy the second position in the top 10 charts, it garnered 4.5 million views. It pushed the K-drama Queen of Tears (that occupied spot number 2 and has been in the charts for 9 weeks) to number 3.

However, at number 1 stands The Asunta Case: Limited Series, which was released last week and occupied number 1 position for the second week, garnering an unimaginable 11.9 million views!

Why Is Heeramandi’s Debut Not Celebratory Enough?

Bhansali’s web series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Singa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and others opened to 4.5 million views. Is the number enough for a web series that was so talked about and streamed in 43 countries? On the stardom meter, it was as popular as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal or even more popular on the hype meter than Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.

But Animal garnered 6.2 million views in its opening week, and Fighter registered 5.9 million views in its opening week.

Bigger Test Lies Ahead!

The bigger test for Heeramandi actually lies in the upcoming weeks. Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, which earned 2.2 million views in its opening week on Netflix, rakes much higher than Heeramandi with 5.6 million views in its second week. The film has now garnered 7.8 million views on Netflix in two weeks.

So even Heeramandi’s true test lies in how it performs in the upcoming weeks. Hopefully, the web series, good for some and bad for some, gets good viewership since that is what a piece of art needs – an audience, at least. Criticism happens, but getting acknowledged is a bigger task!

