Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly awaited series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is finally out on Netflix. With the SLB tag and talents like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha, expectations were rather high for this period drama. However, the show could not live up to the huge expectations.

Ever since its release, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics, as well as from the viewers. While a section of the audience is lauding it as one of the best Indian series ever made, another large section is highly disappointed with the show. So, what went wrong with the series? Let’s try to decode. Here are 5 things we did not like about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar:

1. An Incoherent Plot

Many people have complained that Sanjay Leela Bhansali emphasizes sets and costumes so much that he neglects the very foundation of a show or film: its story. Heeramandi, unfortunately, suffers through the same fate. The show has too many plot points and characters, some adding little to the storyline. For instance, Richa Chadha performed of a lifetime in the series as Lajjo, but did her whole episode impact the story? The answer is no. Similarly, the characters of Zoravar, Zulfikar, and Wali do not add anything significant to the plot, leaving the audiences scratching their heads over their whole purpose in the series. All this had led to an incoherent plot, confusing what the creator wanted to convey through the show.

2. Characters without Character Arcs

Right from the first episode, Heeramandi introduces us to some captivating characters. From the psychopathic Waheedajaan to the vengeful Fareedan and from the charming Tajdar to the brave yet elegant Bibbojaan, every character has a distinct personality that looks very promising. However, as the series progresses, we discover that most of the characters lack depth as their arcs have not been etched out properly. For those who do not know, a character arc is a character’s inner journey throughout a story. In Heeramandi, many characters, including Fareedan and Mallikajaan, go through a change of heart almost instantly at the story’s convenience. This sudden change of character without a justifiable motivation becomes a little difficult for the audience to digest.

3. Underwhelming Climax

For a series of this stature, the climax of Heeramandi is somewhat underwhelming, which leaves the audience with a bad taste. The freedom-fighting plot on the sidelines of a revenge drama and love story suddenly becomes the prominent theme in the final moments. On the other hand, the central theme of Mallikajaan vs. Fareedan takes a backseat and reaches an unsatisfying conclusion. As the series ends, audiences have more questions than answers. The incoherent plot of the series probably led to the underwhelming climax, as the makers fell short of converging all the storylines into a proper ending.

4. Poor Casting Choice

Most of the cast members of Heeramandi have gotten into the skin of their characters and enchanted us with memorable performances. Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan is a force to reckon with, Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan is riveting, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan is magical, and Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda is awe-inspiring. Shruti Sharma, Jayanti Bhatia, and Indresh Malik are spectacular in their supporting roles as Saima, Phatto, and Ustaad, respectively. However, Sharmin Segal, who had a chance to shine in her central role as Alamzeb, must match up to her contemporaries’ level. Neither her dialog delivery nor her expressions could connect to the audience, so most of her sequences looked bland. Since most episodes revolved around Alamzeb and her love story with Tajdar, the character needed a performer who could easily portray various emotions, which unfortunately did not happen.

5. How Much Grandeur is Too Much Grandeur?

Some viewers have also complained about an overdose of grandeur and luxury in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for his lavish sets and magnificent frames, and the same looks good on the big screen while watching a 3-hour-long film. However, when one has to watch an eight-episode series, the grandeur gets repetitive and becomes exhausting for the audience after a point. At the same time, the real Heeramandi in Lahore looked nothing like the one shown in the series, as there were no palaces or mansions where courtesans lived a luxurious lifestyle. Though creative liberty is acceptable to an extent, making the neighborhood look much more extravagant than it was has not been in the show’s favor.

What is your opinion on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar? Let us know in the comments section.

