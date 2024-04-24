Heeramandi: Do You Know The Reason Behind The Title Of This Web Series? Richa Chadha Spills Beans As She Looks At Her Journey From Anurag Kashyap's Nagma Khatoon To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mujrewali!

Richa Chadha is one of the few actresses who will surprise you with the range of their performances. Right from playing the fiery Nagma Khatoon in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur to playing a hopeless yet courageous wife in Sarbjit, the actress has been there and done that. She will now be donning an overloaded costume avatar for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, where the actress plays a courtesan.

Richa is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She has given breathtaking performances like Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and many more. The actress discussed her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at length.

Initially, it was quite surprising when the cast of Heeramandi was announced, and everyone found Richa Chadha‘s name on the list. Richa’s body of work does not blend or resonate with Bhansali’s grand sets and grander stories at all. However, you can never put an artist away from the part. So Bhansali’s world found her way to Richa in a mystic way!

Talking about working with the director on an episode of Kiska Brand Bajega, the actress said, “So everything about it is glittery, beautiful, grand, all of the jewelry we are wearing are like vintage pieces which look a certain way on the camera, the costumes are heavy.”

Discussing Bhansali’s working style, which is often said to be tough, the actress said, “So, again, this is one guy who knows not just his job of storytelling and his visual aesthetics, but he totally understands his own brand and what people have to come to expect from him.” Richa went on to praise Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s unwavering commitment to quality, which is evident in all his works.

Richa, being passionate about her upcoming web series, Heeramandi, spoke about the historical significance behind the movie and revealed why the web series was titled so. The actress said, “Actually, Heeramandi, the market that existed in like pre-partition India, was named after Heera Singh, a king, and it was called Heera Singh ki Mandi.”

Heeramandi is a web series on Netflix, and the first look and songs of the web series are highly appreciated. The series releases in May.

