Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar trailer has garnered more than 10 million views in 24 hours, and the fan verdict for this web series that will stream on Netflix from May 1 is out. While Bhansali, as always, casts a spell on the audience, people are particularly upset with the magician for one reason!

After watching the trailer, the audience cannot wait to witness this majestic story unfold. However, people are upset with Bhansali for not releasing such a beauty in the theaters, and they cannot witness the magic of such an intricately designed world on the silver screen.

People have been hailing the well-chosen cast for the web series. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series that is scheduled to launch across 190 countries on Netflix on May 1.

The trailer has also taken social media by storm, where netizens are hailing the grand sets, BGM, ensemble cast, and the magical cinematic frames captured by SLB. Here’s how the netizens reacted.

The One Glimpse That Won

While the 3-minute 12-second trailer won everyone’s hearts, one glimpse stole the entire trailer, and it was none other than Farida Jalal. Even fans shared the same sentiment. A social media user wrote, “Phew!! Thank god this isn’t a movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali really knows a lot about how to create sets, costumes, and camera shots. Just wow!! Also, I am surprised that Farida Jalal is in this series… Waiting to see what she’ll bring.” Another comment read, “Also… Everyone’s talking about Manisha Koirala. But I’m most happy seeing Farida Jalal back.” One more comment read, “That one shot of Farida Jalalji stole my heart.”

Theatrical Demands

People could not help but make demands of watching the film in theaters. A fan wrote, “I’m very upset. I wanna see Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s artwork only on a big screen. Look at this trailer. He is so magical. Especially his screenplay. Waiting for your next Love and War.” Another comment read, “No one can beat Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production like work in the movie. Everything is on point. Excited to watch. Waiting for this series.” Reacting to the magical frames, a user wrote, “Woaaa, the production values of Heeramandi are just out of this world. Bhansali sir has spared no expense; this series is gonna be a visual treat.”

#Heeramandi : The Diamond Bazaar! 💎✨

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Aesthetic Universe !🌙

It’s gonna be a MAGNUM OPUS! & Dream project of SLB !! 💫

Excited to Watch the Series After Watching this EPIC Fab TRAILER!🪄

Cinematography & Music Peaked! ✨@bhansali_produc @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/5edkDnaQdp — Nishanth 👑 (@nishanthoffcl) April 9, 2024

The Male VS Female

While the female cast was rooted for, even the men of Heeramandi got full marks. However, everyone agreed that it was the women who would rule the web series. A user wrote, “Don’t remember the last time I had goosebumps watching a female lead cast? Bhansali Saab’s brilliance shines throughout the trailer. Wonderful casting. Can’t wait to watch.” Reacting to Fardeen Khan’s comeback, a user wrote, “Eyes full of tears after seeing him back with a thunder!”

Welcome Back, Sonakshi Sinha

People were in awe of the casting. In fact, Sonakshi Sinha was praised for her comeback. A user wrote, “Koi nahi hai takker mein Sanjay Leela Bhansali ke. Kisne kaha Sonakshi ko acting nahi aati, arey acting karwane wala hona chahiye.” One more user wrote, “Goosebumps stuff.. How long did I wait to see #SonakshiSinha in a power packed role like this and it seems the wait was all worth.. Bhansali Saab has presented her like never before. Can’t wait to witness the epic events of #Heeramandi unfolding soon on Netflix.” Another comment read, “Heere ki pehchan sirf Jauhari jaane” hence proven again. Bhansali Saab could’ve picked any current actor or actress for the said roles..but he handpicked his forgotten diamonds. And this is the final result. Salute Boss!”

Watch the Heeramandi trailer here



For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 200+ Crore Heeramandi Had Not Been The Costliest Web Series If 350 Crore Baahubali: Before The Beginning Could Live – How It Already Lost 150 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News