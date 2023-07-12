Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an incredible director, and there’s not a single actor in Bollywood who doesn’t want to work with him. He’s strict yet a maestro when it comes to perfection, and if there’s one film that literally changed his career trajectory, it would be Devdas. The film was released in 2002 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles; and as the film clocks 21 years today, we bring you a throwback to when Bhansali opened up on the shooting challenges of the film. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Devdas was made with a hefty of Rs 50 crores, and Bhansali was told that it was ‘jinxed’. However, the filmmaker didn’t give up despite facing issues. And not just that, the film’s sets were also set on fire back in the day.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once, in an interview, shared, “People said this film is jinxed, this film brings bad vibes, you should shut down this film, this will be in losses. The set caught fire, Bharat bhai (producer Bharat Shah) was also in trouble, I was in a problem, Shah Rukh Khan was in a problem. We were all suffering,” as reported by Wild Films India.

The film’s producer was also arrested for his alleged connection with the underworld, and a part of Devdas’ set was put on fire. Talking about the same, Bhansali said, “You don’t get anything in life easily. You have to work hard. Maybe it was bad timing, maybe it was our test that for how long can we sustain our passion.”

Many people told Sanjay Leela Bhansali that Devdas was a story of a loser and said, “It is no more a story of a loser. It is a story of all of us being winners. You don’t get anything in life easily. You have to work hard. Maybe it was bad timing, maybe it was our test that for how long can we sustain our passion. I think we are very blessed that we had to go through all these hurdles.”

What are your thoughts on Sanjay not giving up on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas and making one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema? Tell us in the space below.

