Raibareli mein tu beech bazaari jab husn dikhaane jaayegi…A high-spirited Ranveer Singh lip-syncs to Arijit Singh’s voice in a new song from Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Alia Bhatt, clad in a saree, trying to make perfect pouts and Thumkas to the song written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is a reprised version of the iconic classic, ‘Jhumka Gira Re Bareily Ke Bazaar Me’.

Fans could not believe that this is a song that came out from the director of My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Karan Johar and his films are known for great music albums, and fans were hoping for another musical marvel to enter their playlists and stay there forever. But what they were given instead was a loud song with no connection with the audience at all.

Netizens could not believe their ears when they heard the song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and immediately gave a thumbs down to the song. A user wrote, “Nobody does these songs better than Farah and Geeta Kapoor. Another commented, “The song is so bad.” A third user wrote, “I can’t believe this is a KJO product. what’s up with that dude ?!”

The video song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shared on a Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip where the discussion regarding Karan Johar losing his Midas touch happened. A user wrote, “And here I was hoping for something original, missing YJHD days.” To this one, more Redditor said, “yjhd chodo, im missing k3g days. where is bole chudiyaan where is this?” Another Redditor pointed out, “Kjo with all that money could’ve picked someone other than Arijit to sing. Another singer would’ve elevated the song.”

People could not hold back their emotions regarding the song. A user commented, “One word- Zabardasti”, and “Underwhelming. Really bad” wrote another. A third comment read, “I hate what Ranveer is wearing. outfits could’ve been better…. Ugh the song is not catchy enough … was expecting more.” Another one questioned, “This is the same team that did the ADHM album right? What an absolute mess so far.”

While many remembered how cool Ranbir Kapoor’s song Badtameez Dil was, some even recalled his recent hit from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and wrote, “Thumka >>> Jhumka. #orginalityzindabad!”

In case you haven’t seen the song yet, you you can see it here and catch all the discussion regarding the looks and lyrics. Let us know your take on the song in the comments section below.

