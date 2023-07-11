Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Often referred to as King Khan, his journey to stardom from a humble background is a remarkable tale of talent, hard work, and perseverance. He has successfully portrayed a wide range of characters throughout his career.

From romantic leads in films like “Dil To Pagal Hai,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” to intense and complex roles in movies such as “Devdas,” “Swades,” and “My Name Is Khan,” he has showcased his ability to captivate audiences with his performances.

Shah Rukh Khan’s success is due to his hunger for quality work and working tirelessly. In an old interview, the superstar said, “I’m unhappy because I’m always, like the energy part that you talked about, I’m restless, I don’t have a goal, I don’t have an ending inside, I don’t think any achievement is a sense of achievement for me. I need to finish it & go to the next. I’ll never be satisfied because, like I said, I am like a mountain climber, who is not going for the peak, I just want to climb, that’s all I don’t want to end there, stand and put the flag and say I’ve reached. And it’s not for ambition, it’s not for greed, or it’s not for success. It’s just for the want of climbing. I just want to climb.”

As the video is now going viral on social media, many netizens are hailing King Khan. A user wrote, “To not be satisfied and pursue relentlessly is the mark of someone who is truly driven by excellence, ” while another user commented, “His words ❤️👏 He brilliantly say that the journey is more important than the destination 💘🫶”

A third user left a comment, “You never fall down while climbing mountains, you kept your consistency, and your concentration while climbing stable , that’s why you are still on it …Shahrukh …the focus which you maintained since 30 yrs is still balanced and you are just going your way Shah Rukh Khan,,,I loved your stability in going high in life without any loss, fear , win ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️♥️💞💘🤩🥰”

