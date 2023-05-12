Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma share an amazing bond. Not only did Anushka enter Bollywood as SRK’s wife in YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, but the duo have also played lovers (were romantically inclined) in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Besides having fantastic chemistry on-screen, the duo also share an amazing friendship when the cameras are off.

And this was visible when the two sat together, and Sharma said she wanted to steal his house. Want to know what else happened during their interaction? Scroll below to know all that happened.

In 2016, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Yaaron Ki Baarat. While there, host Sajid asked Anushka, “Shah Rukh ki ek cheez churani hai toh woh konsi cheez hogi?” (If you must steal one thing from SRK, what will it be?) The actress, with a full-blown smile and her contagious chirpy laugh, replied with not one thing but three. She said, “Arey kitni sari cheezein hai.” (There are so many things.)

Adding to it – while holding Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, Anushka Sharma continued, “Ghadiyon ka collection, aur main bechungi” (His watch collection, which I’ll sell). She added, “Mannat, obviously,” leading to another round of laughter. Hearing she wants to take his famous bungalow in Bandra, the King of Bollywood said, “Vanity van chod do, wahi rahuga Mannat ke bahar.

In case you are wondering what’s the third, well, we don’t know, as Anushka murmured it, and both she and SRK burst out laughing. Watch the fun interaction between the ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ stars here:

What do you think of Anushka Sharma & Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship? Let us know about their bond and what you think the third thing is in the comments below.

