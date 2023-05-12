Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan, once upon a time set the B-town gossip world on fire with the stories of their rumoured affair. It was all after a picture of the duo from a Dubai event went viral on the internet and they had an undeniable chemistry. But later, they almost broke the internet with a leaked picture.

Ranbir and Mahira were clicked on the street sharing a private moment perhaps chatting over a smoke. Someone spotted them together, clicked the picture, and put it on the internet. And all hell broke loose. While Ranbir was unfazed by the controversy, Mahira was shamed for her backless outfit and smoking with the Barfi actor.

While none reacted to the pictures at that time, it was after some time that Ranbir Kapoor had to come to Mahira’s defence after an uproar on social media. While trolls had targeted the Pakistani actress left, right, and center, she was rescued by RK’s gentle and polite appeal. As quoted by Masala, in an interview he said that he got to know Mahira Khan in a personal capacity and he admired and respected her. He further appealed, “It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. I request you to stop the negativity and move on. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”

Mahira Khan later during a chat show on Television said, “That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you.”

The Raees actress continued, “Two, obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love, and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn’t realise that they don’t want to see me do.”

If rumours are to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor was interested in dating the Humsafar actress but their relationship fizzled after the uproar over their leaked images. Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

