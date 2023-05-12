From the past few weeks, who’s of who Bollywood are exposing the dark side of Bollywood. The trend, which started with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was followed by many actors, singers and filmmakers of Bollywood. Earlier, we reported the shocking claims made by Bollywood singer and music composer Amaal Malik when he revealed about ‘Campism, Bootlicking & Powerplay’ in a series of his tweet. Now his brother Armaan Malika has made some more shocking revelations.

In a recent interview, the ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ singer opened up about the politics he has witnessed in the film industry. He said that it is known that singers aren’t paid to sing in films. Not only that, he also opened up about getting replaced after crooning a particular song not once but many times. Scroll down to read what he has to say.

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Armaan Malik said, “That phase, where I was being replaced, I thought, ‘To hell with this s**t’.” Further adding that tere was a phase where he was replaced in quite a few songs in Bollywood, which scarred him. This also got the singer question his ability and ask himself, “Am I not a good singer?’ “I’m very sure of how I am as a singer. But it’s the circumstances… If I’m replaced because I’ve not sung the song well, I’ll accept that. But if I’m replaced because of certain factors or politics, that’s unacceptable. That happened so much to me, and still does, I’ll be frank. I moved on from that…” he stated further.

Armaan Malik went on to make a shocking revelation. The Butta Bomma singer revealed, singers don’t get paid to sing in movie songs. “You do certain things for the love of music, but there’s also a monetary motivation… At the end of the day, think of it as a job… It’s crazy that as singers, we don’t get to see that. We are so used to this (not being paid) that it is not even a conversation. They feel if the song is a hit, the singers will earn through live shows. There’s no conversation. It’s just like, ‘Are you free to come to the studio?’ We come, we sing the song, and the next day you find out someone else has sung the song.

Armaan Malik concluded saying that sometimes, even composers don’t get paid. The streaming revenue goes to the labels. “This could be a story that we’re uncovering here, but not many people know this, the general public doesn’t know that their favourite artists are not being paid,” said the MS Dhoni‘s ‘Jab Tak’ singer.

Well, are you shocked to learn about it? We’re! Do let us know what are your thoughts on the same.

