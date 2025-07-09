The Vishnu Manchu starrer Telugu devotional drama Kannappa is turning out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. Despite a good start, the movie is now falling prey to the latest South releases. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 12.

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 12

According to Sacnilk, on its 12th day, the Vishnu Manchu starrer earned 16 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 27% since the movie amassed 22 lakh on its previous day. Overall, the 12-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 32.31 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 38.12 crore. This also includes the occupancy from the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi versions of the movie.

Kannappa Faces A Huge Deficit?

Kannappa is speculated to be mounted on a scale of 200 crore. If this is indeed true, given its current India net collection of 32.31 crore, it has managed to cover only 16.15% of its budget. This had led to the film reportedly undergoing a deficit of 167.69 crore.

This is despite the movie having cameos by biggies such as Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. These cameo appearances were touted to be huge crowd pullers and were expected to work wonders for the movie. However, it can be assumed that the movie is falling prey to the tough competition from the latest South releases and also the slightly negative reviews from the critics and the masses.

Kannappa Box Office Summary (12 days)

India Net – 32.31 crore

Gross Collection – 38.12 crore

Overses Collection – 5.1 crore

Worldwide Collection – 43.22 crore

Budget – 200 crore

Recovery – 16.15%

Verdict – Flop

