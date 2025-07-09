Kollywood releases Paranthu Po and 3BHK clashed at the box office on July 4, 2025. While one is clearly racing ahead, this box office rivalry might witness a neck-to-neck scenario. Let us take a look at the current fate of this box office clash.

Paranthu Po Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, the Shiva starrer earned 39 lakhs on its 5th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of around 5% since the movie amassed 37 lakhs on its previous day. Overall, the 5-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 3.36 crores.

While the movie is maintaining a steady pace, it needs a more positive word of mouth to witness an upward graph in the collection. Paranthu Po had opened at 50 lakhs which was also not a very bad opening. However, the clash with 3BHK is posing as a great challenge for the movie.

3BHK Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the estimates in Sacnilk, the Siddharth starrer earned 64 lakhs on its 5th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 9% since the movie amassed 71 lakhs on its previous day. Overall, the 5-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 6.55 crores.

The movie had opened at 1.15 crores which was quite a satisfying opening despite a three-way clash with Paranthu Po and Pheonix. However, the movie still needs a positive word of mouth to garner decent numbers by the end of its first week. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to maintain a decent momentum in the coming days.

Will The Tables Turn In This Box Office Clash?

It is clear that 3BHK is leading the race by 94.94% but the competition is getting intense now. With the 5-day India net collection, Paranthu Po is lagging behind 3BHK by 3.19 crore. If it manages to witness an upward graph in its collection, it might give an intense neck to neck fight to the Siddharth starrer.

