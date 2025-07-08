Two Kollywood releases clashed at the box office on July 4, 2025. We are talking about Shiva’s road musical comedy film Paranthu Po and the Siddharth starrer coming of age drama movie, 3BHK. Let us take a look at which one is emerging victorious for now at the Indian box office.

Paranthu Po box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie opened at 50 lakhs which was not a very bad opening. It saw a good 90% growth on its second day and amassed 95 lakhs. On its third day, the upward graph continued and the day-wise collection went above the 1 crore mark collecting 1.15 crore.

On the fourth day, the movie witnessed a sharp 40% drop from its opening day and earned 30 lakhs. Overall, the 4-day collection of Paranthu Po at the Indian box office stands at 2.9 crore. While the movie will easily cross 3 crore, it still needs a positive word of mouth to witness a major boost in the collection.

3BHK box office collection day 4

According to the estimates in Sacnilk, the Siddharth starrer opened at 1 crore which was again a decent opening. The second day saw a growth of 65% and amassed 1.65 crore. On the third day, the movie continued to see a steady growth and earned 1.8 crore.

However, on its fourth day, the collections saw a sharp decline of 54% when compared to its opening day. Overall, the 4-day collection of 3BHK at the Indian box office stands at 5.78 crore. This also includes the occupancy from the Telugu box office.

Who is leading this battle?

We have a clear winner for now in the Siddharth starrer 3 BHK which has raced past Shiva’s Paranthu Po with 99% higher collection. The movies also witnessed a clash with Pheonix which marked the debut of Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya Sethupathi. However, Phoenix is out of the race now with just 62 lakhs from its 4-day collection.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 18: 80% Budget Recovered But Dhanush’s Film Will Miss The ‘Success’ Tag!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News