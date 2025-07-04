Enjoyed Thug Life Vibes? This Underrated Revenge Drama Deserves Your Attention

Thug Life, Kamal Haasan’s latest release, hit the big screen last month and received a mixed to underwhelming response from several critics. While the film’s lead performances and some other aspects earned praise, it was burdened by inevitable comparisons to Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s previous iconic collaboration, Nayakan (1987).

If you’re in the mood for a revenge-themed action thriller, then we recommend checking out one of the most overlooked films by Ram Gopal Varma. We are talking about the 2010 political action thriller Rakta Charitra and its sequel, Rakta Charitra 2. Read on to find out what they’re all about and where to watch them online.

Rakta Charitra 1 & 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the film follows the journey of Pratap Ravi (played by Vivek Oberoi), who makes it his mission to avenge the brutal murder of his father by three powerful men responsible for it. Eventually, Pratap rises through the political ranks and is soon recruited by an influential politician, Shivaji Rao (played by Shatrughan Sinha), to end the reign of terror of a sadistic gangster named Bukka Reddy (played by Abhimanyu Singh).

In the sequel, Rakta Charitra 2, Pratap becomes the target of a new adversary, Surya (played by Tamil superstar Suriya), a young, revenge-driven man who wants to kill him at any cost. What follows is an intense cat-and-mouse showdown between the two men. The film also features Radhika Apte, Sudeep, Priyamani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sushant Singh, among other cast members.

Rakta Charitra 1 & 2 – IMDb Ratings & OTT Platform

The first film, Rakta Charitra, holds a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb, and its sequel, Rakta Charitra 2, has a score of 6.5/10. Both movies are currently available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. The first film is also streaming on Jio Hotstar.

