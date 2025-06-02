Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam is gearing up for his upcoming action-drama movie Thug Life, which features veteran actor Kamal Haasan in the lead. The eagerly anticipated movie is slated for a theatrical release on June 5, 2025. Until Thug Life hits the big screens, we recommend checking out these three underappreciated yet unmissable movies helmed by the Nayakan director on his birthday. You can stream these movies right now on Indian OTT platforms — and trust us, they’re well worth your time.

1. Dil Se..

Release Year – 1998

– 1998 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

– Amazon Prime Video & Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Plot: The intense romantic thriller follows a radio broadcaster, Amar (Shah Rukh Khan), who falls in love with a mysterious woman named Meghna (Manisha Koirala). Though she remains emotionally distant, Amar becomes increasingly obsessed with her, not knowing about her true motives. When he is about to get married to another woman (Preity Zinta), Meghna suddenly reappears in his life and asks for his help.

2. Yuva

Release Year – 2004

– 2004 Streaming On – Netflix & Sun NXT

– Netflix & Sun NXT IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Plot: The political drama revolves around the intersecting stories of three men from different backgrounds – Michael (Ajay Devgan), Arjun (Vivek Oberoi), and Lallan (Abhishek Bachchan). But an accident on the Hooghly bridge in Kolkata changes their lives forever. The film also features Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Om Puri, and Esha Deol in interesting roles.

3. Anjali

Release Year – 1990

– 1990 Streaming On – Zee5 & Manorama Max

– Zee5 & Manorama Max IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Plot: The heartwarming drama follows the story of Anjali (Shamili), a terminally ill child who was believed to have died at birth. After her mother (Revathi) learns about the shocking truth, the developmentally disabled girl finally comes home to live with her family for the first time. Initially, the family finds it difficult to adjust, but later they form a deep and emotional bond with Anjali. The film also features Raghuvaran in a pivotal role.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Narivetta: 3 Reasons Why You Should Watch The Tovino Thomas Starrer In Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News