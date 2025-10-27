Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. The beloved actor had been unwell for a while and reportedly underwent a kidney transplant a few months ago.

Over the decades, Satish Shah made audiences laugh with his memorable performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, and Bhoothnath, among others. His short yet impactful roles earned him a special place in the hearts of movie lovers.

One role fans will never forget is that of Professor Rasai in Main Hoon Na (2004). The hilarious classroom “spitting scene” with Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the funniest moments in Bollywood comedy — but few know it actually tested Satish Shah’s patience on set and made him genuinely angry with SRK during filming.

What Made Satish Shah Get Angry At Shah Rukh Khan?

However, little do the people know that even the late actor got angry at Shah Rukh Khan while filming the scene. It wasn’t something serious, though. The scene was so hilarious that Shah Rukh struggled to keep a straight face while shooting it, and as a result, they had to go through multiple retakes.

According to News18, in an old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Satish Shah himself stated that Shah Rukh was laughing uncontrollably while shooting the scene, and as a result, they had to go through eight retakes.

He said, “He kept bursting into laughter. We had to do eight retakes because he wouldn’t stop laughing. By the eighth take, I was angry. I told them, ‘I’m not doing this anymore!’ But he laughed again, and they finally had to use Zayed Khan’s reaction shot instead.” He said that even the people on the crew also couldn’t hold their laughter, and “everyone on the set was laughing.”

The scene remains one of the movie’s highlights even today. That moment went on to become one of the most memorable parts of Main Hoon Na, perfectly capturing Satish Shah’s gift for physical comedy. And in a bittersweet twist, fans will soon get to relive that joy once again.

Some of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic films, including Main Hoon Na, Dil Se, and Veer Zaara, are set to re-release in theaters on October 31, 2025. The fans will once again have the opportunity to see Satish Shah on the big screen.

