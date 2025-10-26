Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema today. Even in the post-COVID era, where many big names have failed, these two have managed to pull off big numbers at the Indian box office, displaying their superstardom. Both have comfortably gone past the 1000 crore milestone in net collection and are now chasing the 1500 crore mark. Amid this, let’s compare their run post-COVID!

Glorious run of Shah Rukh Khan in the post-COVID era

Starting with SRK, the actor is having a dream run in the post-COVID era. After the debacle of Zero (2018), he made an epic comeback in 2023, delivering not one or two but three money spinners. Pathaan amassed a staggering 543.22 crores at the Indian box office. It was followed by a much bigger success in the form of Jawan, which earned 640.42 crores. Dunki earned comparatively much less, but still, it scored a solid 232 crores. Overall, the superstar is enjoying a cumulative sum of 1415.64 crore net.

Reportedly, Pathaan was made on a budget of 250 crores. Since it made 117% returns, it secured a hit verdict. Jawan was made on a budget of 300 crores and secured a hit verdict with 113% box office returns. Dunki, made on a budget of 120 crores, enjoyed 93.33% returns and was declared a plus affair.

Post-COVID releases of Shah Rukh Khan and their verdicts:

Pathaan: Budget – 250 crores | Collection – 543.22 crores | Verdict – Hit

Jawan: Budget – 300 crores | Collection – 640.42 crores | Verdict – Hit

Dunki : Budget – 120 crores | Collection – 232 crores | Verdict – Plus

Prabhas enjoys a massive total, but it’s a mixed bag in box office verdicts

Coming Prabhas, the pan-India superstar, has been a part of four theatrical releases so far in the post-COVID era. It started with Radhe Shyam, which did a business of 104.38 crores. Adipurush earned 288.15 crores. It was followed by Salaar, which earned a solid 406.45 crores at the Indian box office. Kalki 2898 AD went a step ahead and amassed 646.31 crores. Overall, he is enjoying a solid cumulative score of 1445.29 crore net.

Reportedly, Radhe Shyam was made on a budget of 350 crores. As it failed to recover its full cost through domestic earnings, it was declared a failure with a flop verdict. With a reported cost of over 500 crores, Adipurush tanked miserably and was given a losing verdict. Salaar, with a reported budget of 350 crores, made 16.12% returns and was given a plus verdict. Kalki 2898 AD was reportedly made on a budget of 600 crores. It secured a plus verdict.

Post-COVID releases of Prabhas and their verdicts:

Radhe Shyam: Budget – 350 crores | Collection – 104.38 crores | Verdict – Flop

Adipurush: Budget – 500 crore+ | Collection – 288.15 crores | Verdict – Losing

Salaar: Budget – 350 crores | Collection – 406.45 crores | Verdict – Plus

Kalki 2898 AD: Budget – 600 crores | Collection – 646.31 crores | Verdict – Plus

As we can see, Prabhas is leading over Shah Rukh Khan in terms of post-COVID cumulative net collection. However, when it comes to box office verdicts, King Khan is clearly dominating with two clean hits. If we talk about clean successes in India (including plus affairs), SRK has three successful films, while the Baahubali star has two successful films.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection 9: Father Chiyaan Vikram Failed But Son Dhruv Vikram Succeeds In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News