Due to Spirit’s announcement video, Prabhas is back in the headlines. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga declaring him as India’s biggest superstar, the actor is making waves on social media. Amidst this, we’ll be revisiting his dominance at the overseas box office, which clearly reflects his stronghold in all key Tollywood markets. It all happened in the post-Baahubali 2 era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Prabhas takes his stardom to a whole new level after Baahubali 2

Before the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas was a star in Tollywood, but after the grand success of Baahubali 2, his stardom reached a new level. He extended his popularity and reach beyond the Telugu audience. After Baahubali 2, the actor has been smart with his script choices and has only opted for big movies.

Prabhas dominates all key overseas markets of Tollywood!

For Tollywood, the biggest market in North America, and here, Prabhas is clearly way ahead of other Telugu stars. In this territory, four out of the top 5 grossers belong to him, with Baahubali 2 topping the charts.

Top 5 Tollywood grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $20.78 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million RRR – $15.34 million Salaar – $8.93 million Baahubali – $8.48 million

Even in the UAE-GCC territory, Prabhas has three films in the top 5 Tollywood grossers. Even here, Baahubali 2 is sitting right at the top.

Top 5 Tollywood grossers in the UAE-GCC:

Baahubali 2 – $10.31 million Pushpa 2 – $5.70 million RRR – $4.72 million Kalki 2898 AD – $4.25 million Saaho – $2.8 million

At the UK-Ireland box office, the actor has three of his films among Tollywood’s top 5 grossers. Take a look at the list below:

Pushpa 2 – £1.91 million Baahubali2 – £1.82 million Kalki 2898 AD – £1.55 million RRR – £1.03 million Salaar – £620K

Australia is one of the important markets of Tollywood. Even there, Prabhas has three films in the top 5 Tollywood grossers of all time.

Top 5 grossers at the Australian box office:

Baahubali 2 – A$4.5 million Pushpa 2 – A$4.48 million RRR – A$3.6 million Kalki 2898 AD – A$3.13 million Salaar – A$1. 72 million

