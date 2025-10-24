Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, wrapped up its opening week yesterday. Backed by good pre-release buzz, the film kicked off its journey on a solid note. It also benefited from the Diwali festive season. Post-Diwali, it experienced a drop, but there’s nothing worrisome, as the rom-com has already emerged successful and managed to cross the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week. Keep reading for a detailed day 7 collection report!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Kollywood rom-com opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying a decent word-of-mouth. In the opening weekend, it raked in 30.75 crores. On day 4, it benefited from the Diwali holiday, earning 10.8 crores. On day 5, it again benefitted from festivities and earned 8.75 crores. On day 6, the film saw its first significant drop, earning 4 crores. On day 7, it dropped further and earned 2.2 crores.

Overall, Dude has amassed 56.5 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sancilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 66.67 crores. As we can see, it has crossed the 50 crore milestone in the opening week itself, a big feat for a film with a controlled budget.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.75 crores

Day 2 – 10.4 crores

Day 3 – 10.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.8 crores

Day 5 – 8.75 crores

Day 6 – 4 crores

Day 7 – 2.2 crores

Total – 56.5 crores

Registers Kollywood’s 4th biggest opening week of 2025!

With 56.5 crores in the kitty, Dude has recorded Kollywood’s 4th biggest opening week collection in 2025. It surpassed Suriya’s Retro (52.77 crores) to grab the 4th spot. The list is topped by Rajinikanth’s Coolie (229.73 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 opening week grossers of Kollywood in 2025 (net):

Coolie – 229.73 crores (8-day) Good Bad Ugly – 119.22 crores (8-day) Vidaamuyarchi – 73.21 crores (8-day) Dude – 56.5 crores Retro – 52.77 crores (8-day)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Recovers 100% Of Its Budget, Targets The Hit Verdict Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News